Moyes unsure on West Ham future

David Moyes is unsure whether he will still be West Ham manager next season after fulfilling his remit of keeping the club in the Premier League.

Moyes only penned a short-term deal until the summer when he was appointed Hammers boss in November after Slaven Bilic was axed from the London Stadium hotseat.

West Ham successfully avoided relegation with two games to go, yet there have been repeat incidents of fans protesting at the club’s position in the table.

After West Ham’s goalless draw with Manchester United on Thursday, Moyes admits he is uncertain whether he will remain in the hotseat.

“West Ham are a big club, there’s a lot of expectation, they want to improve every year. They don’t want to be a club flirting with relegation, and that’s understandable,” he said.

“We’ll have a chat next week and we’ll see [whether I stay]. It’s a big achievement for us.

“It’s been a tough job but a really good job, I’ve really enjoyed it and the players have worked hard when we came in, we had to get them in order a little bit and get them playing a bit better, and I think we’ve done that.”