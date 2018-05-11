Rooney backed to make MLS switch

Wayne Rooney would reap the rewards from making a Stateside switch to MLS, believes former England and Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville.

Widespread reports in the UK have indicated that Rooney is in advanced talks with US outfit DC United over a proposed £12million switch this summer.

The 32-year-old has netted 11 times for Everton since returning to his boyhood club last summer, but Sunday’s trip to West Ham could potentially be his last Premier League outing.

Rooney would join DC United when the US transfer window opens in July, and Neville insists it would be a beneficial move for the former England captain.

“I thought it was nice that he went back to Everton, but it never quite works when you go back,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“My view is that to experience something completely different would be a great thing for him – to get away and try something different.

“He’s got 30-35 years of his life to think about, coming pretty quickly. To experience different things, different culture, different environment, and to learn about new things is not a bad thing for him.

“He’s got a big decision to make in the next couple of years about what he does in his post-career.”