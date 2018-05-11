West Ham and United shares the spoils in London

West Ham United and Manchester United shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Thursday’s English Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Arnautovic heads over

Shaw hits the woodwork

Ogbonna clears goal-bound effort off line

Pogba goes close

Match summary

It was a game befitting a contest nearing the end of the season though Luke Shaw did hit the post in the first stanza for United.

Adrian did produce some solid saves and the Irons had some half-chances, however, it ended 0-0 in the English capital.

"When it's not possible to be champions, the second place is the best one available and we got it." Reaction from the #MUFC boss 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2018

Match report

It was a relaxed atmosphere at the London Stadium inside the opening 10 minutes with little to play for considering West Ham are safe, and Man United having secured Champions League football.

In the 12th minute Shaw attempted a cross into the box which was cleared which sparked a counter-attack from the Hammers. From Arthur Masuaku’s delivery into the area on the break, Marko Arnautovic was unable to hit the target with a header as Chris Smalling was in close attendance.

Two minutes later a lively Alexis Sanchez skipped cleared of four defenders at the other end, though his flat cross across the area narrowly failed to find a lurking Ander Herrera.

With that said, Jose Mourinho’s men went close just after the 20-minute mark through Sanchez and Shaw. The Chile star fired a shot on goal from good work from Paul Pogba which was saved by Adrian in goal, before the full-back hit the woodwork on the rebound.

Moments later veteran Pablo Zabaleta appeared to get away with a hand ball in the area, as it hit limb with Sanchez just aside him in a dangerous area. Shaw was lively for the visitors and in the 35th minute he tested Adrian with a strike from around 25-yards out.

However, the keeper was up to the challenge as he positioned himself well and gathered the shot. A minute later Arnautovic showed his threat as he beat United’s back three before firing a cross towards the near post. Joao Mario was alert but sent an effort into the side-netting.

Just before the break, Jesse Lingard went close as he smashed an effort with power on goal but Adrian did well to save, despite appearing to go the wrong way initially.

After the interval, the away outfit came close to the opener as Sanchez darted through on goal and he lifted the ball over the keeper, yet, Angelo Ogbonna was sharp to clear the attempt on a gaping goal away from danger with his head.

In the 54th minute, Pogba released Lingard into space from around 25-yards out though Adrian got down well to save his shot. Just after the hour mark, Antonio Valencia sent in a good cross which Pogba headed just wide.

Soon after, a United corner also saw Smalling go close with a header which drifted wide of the target. The visitors looked the more threatening and Pogba whipped a strike just wide from more good service from Sanchez in the 71st minute.

Tempers flared in the closing stages as a number of players saw yellow, though it ended 0-0 on the night.