Klopp: There is still a job to do

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds will not rest on their laurels until they have secured UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield in a match he described as the most important for his side ahead of the final day of the English Premier League season.

The Reds have to avoid a defeat against the Seagulls to secure European football for another season.

They also have a chance of securing Champions League football by beating Real Madrid in the Kiev final to be played on May 26, but Klopp is not prepared to take chances.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “As long as we are not 100 per cent in the Champions League, this last game is the most important of the season.

“I’ve said it a few times, all the things we’ve done so far have built a basis, we have to use the basis. The basis is obviously good because if we win against Brighton we are in the Champions League.

“That’s good but there is still a job to do. I have no problem with that. That wasn’t because of the Chelsea game; it was all the other games; Tottenham and Everton at home when we dropped points.

“That’s the situation but it’s no problem to play the game, we have to play it anyway so now we have to win it, that’s it.”