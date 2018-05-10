Pochettino hails top-four finish as ‘massive achievement’

Mauricio Pochettino revealed his pride in his players after Tottenham secured Champions League football for a third successive on Wednesday.

Harry Kane scored in the second half as Spurs’ beat Newcastle 1-0 at Wembley, a result which was enough to earn a top four place after rivals Chelsea could only draw with Huddersfield.

The Argentine said that the feat was particularly impressive as Spurs have been playing away from home all season given that they been forced to play at Wembley as White Hart Lane is rebuilt.

“To achieve the top four is a massive achievement,” he said. “I want to congratulate the players and then I want to congratulate all the staff that work hard every day to achieve everything that we want to achieve.

“It is a massive congratulations and thank you to all of the staff because they have worked so hard…38 games away from home in the Premier League, we need to say thank you to all of the staff.”

Spurs have one more game at Wembley on Sunday when they face Leicester before returning to the Lane next season.

Pochettino said that he and the players were looking forward to their homecoming.

“For the club it is a massive thing, to move to the new stadium and play in the Champions League, it will be another massive challenge,” he added.

“It will be a fantastic stadium but you need to make it your home, like with Wembley we will need time for that to happen.

“This group have the experience to make it feel like home.

“Maybe people did not realise it was so tough for the players and staff and for the fans. It was difficult to play here every week and move from White Hart Lane to Wembley.

“That is why I feel so proud about this group of players, to achieve the top four like this despite many things that happen during the season. That is why I say a big thank you to the players and to the staff.”