Draw secures Huddersfield’s top-flight status

Chelsea were made to pay for their wastefulness at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Huddersfield earned the point that ensured Premier League football for a second season.

Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Lossl denies Alonso and Morata in first half

Rudiger misses with goal at his mercy

Depoitre (50′) scores on the counter

Alonso (62′) scores equaliser with his face

Lossl keeps out Christensen late on

Match Summary

A combination of poor finishing and superb goalkeeping from Jonas Lossl saw the Blues miss out on UEFA Champions League football, after Tottenham beat Newcastle 1-0 on the same night to secure a top-four finish at their London rivals’ expense.

Laurent Depoitre broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half, but Marcos Alonso hit back for Antonio Conte’s side 12 minutes later to rescue a point, although it was not enough to catch Spurs.

Full Report

The hosts bossed possession in the first half and went close to opening the scoring after just six minutes when Cesc Fabregas picked out Alonso with a brilliant cross-field pass, but the left-back’s angled shot was pushed away by Lossl.

Willian went close three minutes later with an effort from the edge of the box that flew just wide of the left post, before Antonio Rudiger squandered a glorious opportunity to put the west Londoners ahead on 12 minutes.

A corner from the right was headed down by Cesar Azpilicueta to the back post, where Rudiger somehow missed the target from almost on the line.

Lossl was called into action again in the 31st minute as he pulled off a smart save to deny Alvaro Morata, who had been picked out inside the box by Fabregas, in what was the final clear-cut chance of the first half.

Rudiger again proved wasteful when he met Willian’s free-kick from the right on 49 minutes, directing a header well over the crossbar, and that miss quickly came back to bite the Blues as David Wagner’s men made the breakthrough a minute later.

Willian was dispossessed in his own half and Aaron Mooy released Depoitre with a ball over the top, with the striker getting a touch ahead of the advancing Willy Caballero and slotting home from 12 yards out.

However, their lead lasted just 12 minutes as Alonso equalised rather fortuitously. Azpilicueta’s delivery from the left was cleared by Mathias Jorgensen into the face of the Spaniard and diverted into the back of the net.

Philip Billing looked to respond for the West Yorkshire outfit as he advanced on goal from the right before unleashing a shot that flew wide of the target on 77 minutes.

They survived a goal-mouth scramble seven minutes from time to stay up. Fabregas’ corner caused mayhem inside the box as Terriers players threw themselves at the ball in an attempt to avert the danger, with Andreas Christensen finally getting a header on target, only for Lossl to pull off a magnificent fingertip save to keep the score level.