Kane secures top-four finish for Spurs

A second-half strike from Harry Kane handed Tottenham a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Wednesday night to clinch a top-four finish.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 0

Dubravka denies Eriksen

Shelvey hits woodwork

Kane opens scoring

Spurs secure Champions League place

Match Summary

After a poor first half, Kane bagged the opener as he played a good give and go with Heung-Min Son before picking the ball up inside the box and lashing it into the top-right corner.

Danny Rose came close to tying the game up as Erik Lamela played him in on goal, but he could not do enough with the shot to beat Martin Dubravka.

Full Report

The hosts had a slow start to the game but Eriksen almost gave them the spark they needed with a great free-kick that almost found the inside of the far post from the right-hand side, but Dubravka got across well to deny him.

At the other end, Ayoze Perez did well to push Jan Vertonghen out the way to get free in the box, but his final shot lacked the pace it needed to beat Hugo Lloris, who collected it calmly.

Jonjo Shelvey then came within inches of opening the scoring as he curled a brilliant free-kick past the wall to hit the outside of the right post, with Lloris well beaten.

Just before the half-hour mark, the visitors came close again as Matt Ritchie and Perez combined well down the right flank before the Spaniard crossed towards Dwight Gayle, who could only head over.

Just before half-time, Kane had a glorious chance to open the scoring when Lloris launched a ball from deep which sat up perfectly for the striker, but he completely fluffed his shot as Dubravka gathered.

Spurs came out in the second half firing and they were rewarded almost immediately when Kane put them ahead within five minutes. After laying it off to Son, the England international then picked the ball up just inside the box before slotting it into the top-right corner brilliantly.

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on May 9, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

The Magpies looked to hit back as Shelvey picked out Kenedy, who then managed to get past Kieran Trippier before shooting wide of the left post from 20 yards out.

With 20 minutes to go, Toon boss Rafael Benitez introduced James Murphy and he almost had an immediate impact with a great run down the left, but the youngster’s final shot was wide and high of the target.

Rose came off the bench late in the game and almost bagged a second goal for Spurs as fellow substitute Lamela played him in on goal, but the left-back could not beat Dubravka.

The win guaranteed Mauricio Pochettino’s men a place in the UEFA Champions League, with Chelsea being held by Huddersfield on the same night.