Gunners’ away woes continue

Arsenal remain without a league win on the road in 2018 after Leicester romped to a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

Leicester City 3 Arsenal 1

Iheanacho (12′) fires home from inside box

Aubameyang (53′) restores parity

Vardy (75′) scores from the spot

Mahrez (90′) seals victory late on

Match Summary

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez eased the pressure on Foxes boss Claude Puel, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting on the scoresheet for the Gunners early in the second half to briefly restore parity.

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on May 9, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Full Report

The Foxes took a 12th-minute lead when Iheanacho volleyed home after he got on the end of Fousseni Diabate’s knockdown. The Nigerian seemed to have ample space and time to strike the ball through a crowd of players into the bottom-right corner.

It went from bad to worse for Arsene Wenger’s side two minutes later when they were reduced to 10 men. Konstantinos Mavropanos was shown a straight red card after Iheanacho caught the defender in possession and was brought down as he looked to run in on goal.

The visitors had their best chance to equalise 10 minutes before the break. A swift counter-attack that involved Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi unlocked the home defence. Iwobi laid the ball back for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to strike, but Eldin Jakupovic got down well to his right to turn the ball away for a corner.

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on May 9, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

The visitors came out a better team in the second half and after eight minutes found a way back into the contest. Xhaka spread the ball wide to Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who tricked his way past Diabate before picking out Aubameyang, who finished at the second attempt.

The Foxes reclaimed the lead with 15 minutes to go, however. Second-half substitute Demarai Gray was fouled inside the box by Mkhitaryan, and Vardy sent Petr Cech the wrong way from the spot to reclaim the lead.

They wrapped the game up in the 90th minute when Hamza Choudhury sent Mahrez through on goal and the Algerian cut inside from the right before curling the ball into the far corner beyond Cech.