Preview: West Ham v Manchester United

West Ham will have a chance to move into a mid-table position on Thursday when they host a Manchester United side looking to bounce back from defeat.

Premier League

10 May 2018

Gameweek 37

Kick-off: 20H45 local time/02H45 local time

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: E. Smart, H. Lennard

Fourth official: K. Friend

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

West Ham 117 32 28 57

Manchester United 117 57 28 32

Previous encounter

Manchester United 4-0 West Ham 13/08/17 (Premier League)

Manchester United goalscorers: R. Lukaku (33′, 52′), A. Martial (87′), P. Pogba (90′)

Players to watch

The hosts have been relying on Marko Arnautovic in the latter half of the season and he remains their most dangerous weapon. The Austrian forward has been instrumental in the club’s fight against relegation and has scored important goals with his venomous left boot.

Alexis Sanchez is fit again for United and could provide the Hammers with some problems with his incisive speed and power. He has not yet found his best form at United and will most likely be eager to impress in the last few games of the season.

Team form and manager quotes

The Irons have already secured their top-flight status for another season, as they sit 15th in the standings with a five-point lead over the bottom three. However, they could mathematically climb as high as 10th with a win over the Red Devils, although 13th would be a more realistic target.

David Moyes’ side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, which followed heavy defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City.

When asked about facing United, Moyes told his press conference: “I could only ever say good things about Manchester United. I respect the club so much. It’s such a good football club.

“I think we would rather not be playing them after they’ve suffered a defeat, but we will do everything we can to win and play well.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s men only need a point to secure second place in the Premier League. However, they will most likely be gunning for a comprehensive victory after the disappointment of losing against Brighton on Friday.

United’s form has been relatively good over the last few months, aside from their two unexpected defeats to West Brom and the Seagulls. They recorded wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in their last nine league games.

Jose on Sir Alex: "His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect. But [as a club] we are positive. We are very, very positive." pic.twitter.com/qWMGxjECHv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2018

Asked about his team news ahead of the clash, Mourinho told the press: “In terms of injuries, it’s Lukaku and Fellaini. They are the two players who are not available for tomorrow. [Phil] Jones is back, Sanchez is back and there are no more problems.”

He added: “Lukaku will not play in the last league game of the season. Fellaini might – it is a muscular problem. We will wait and see.”

Team news

The hosts are missing Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio, James Collins, Winston Reid, Pedro Obiang and Sam Byram.

Phil Jones and Alexis Sanchez are available again for United, while Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini are injured.