Fabregas: Our finishing cost us this season

Cesc Fabregas believes Chelsea’s finishing has been the most problematic area of their game this season, after failing to retain the Premier League title.

Instead of fight for silverware this campaign, fifth-placed Chelsea take on Huddersfield on Wednesday as the battle to qualify for next season’s Uefa Champions League goes to the wire.

The Spaniard admitted that one of his side’s key weaknesses this season has been scoring goals.

Antonio Conte’s side have Alvaro Morata as their top goal scorer this season, but he has scored only 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Fabregas told Sky Sports: “We are taking more chances because we are winning, and that’s the most important. I think defensively as well, we have been keeping clean-sheets.

“But the biggest regret this season, it’s been up front, not taking our chances. We have had many, many chances to score in games – to win games that we didn’t win.

“We could have won more if we had been more clinical and that’s been our weakest point this season.”

However, Fabregas praised the contributions of striker Olivier Giroud, who joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal in the January transfer window.

He added: “Oli is helping us a lot in certain things that maybe we were lacking.

“The most important is he is scoring big goals which is what we ask – especially me as a midfielder. This is what we want – the strikers put their chances away and make the team win points.

“We haven’t done well enough in trying to retain the title. It’s true that we expected to do better.”