Carvalhal: Swansea need a miracle

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal admits his team will need a miracle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Southampton.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored the decisive goal for the Saints at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night, which puts the Swans in the bottom three. They now trail 17th-placed Huddersfield and 16th-placed Southampton by three points with only one game left to play, while the Terriers have a game in hand.

Swansea’s final game of the season will be at home against the recently relegated Stoke City, who are bottom of the table.

“At the end of the game we had the feeling that we deserved a little more, a minimum of one point,” Carvalhal told Sky Sports. “But we played to win. Now we are in the position where we rely on others but we are not relegated yet.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and at the weekend we must try to do our part by winning the game against Stoke and then let’s see if a miracle can happen.”

“It’s the situation that nobody likes,” he added. “We had the thing in our hands and now we don’t have the thing in our hands.

“We are depending on others at the moment but this is the reality. The reality is let’s see what happens tomorrow again and afterwards the weekend.

“We must do our part, win the game and after wait to see how things develop.”