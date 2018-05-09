Yaya Toure: I’m staying in England

Yaya Toure has revealed that he plans to stay in England following his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season, while his agent said he is “desperate” to stay in the Premier League.

Toure, 34, has spent eight years at City, winning three Premier League titles and scoring 62 league goals in 229 appearances to date.

I 💙 football 😍 Let’s do this!! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cisUCSmiR0 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 4, 2018

A move to another English club could well see Toure line up against City, but according to the BBC, the midfielder has suggested he would have no qualms with that.

“Yes. Definitely,” he reportedly said when asked if he was staying in England.

“I love the challenge and the difficulty. Some fans were asking ‘are you retiring?’ I said no. I have, maybe, two more years at a high level.”

Toure has the backing of City manager Pep Guardiola, who according to Goal said: “I am not the right guy to say to him what is the best. He will choose.”

When Guardiola was asked whether or not Toure could still contribute in the Premier League, he said: “Yeah, he can.”

Meanwhile, Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, revealed to Sky Sports News that Toure would be willing to pay back half his wages should his new club find his performances unsatisfactory.

“Yaya is fit and desperate to prove he’s still the best central midfielder in the Premier League,” he said.

“He’s happy to accept a one-year deal to stay in England. And if his club are not satisfied with his performances, he will pay back half his wages, or the club can cancel his contract immediately, with no compensation.”