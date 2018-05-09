Should Wayne Rooney leave Everton?

Once regarded as one of the best strikers in the English Premier League, Wayne Rooney is now comfortably back with his boyhood club, Everton.

Making his free transfer back in 2017, the Englishman has done the best he could with the Toffees, being the team’s leading goal scorer with 11 to his name across all competitions.

At 32 years old, Rooney’s peak has passed but he still brings quality to any club that would have him on the pitch.

And with the season winding down, there are few speculations that the striker could be moving away from Goodison Park.

Here are some scenarios that can play out for the striker before the next season begins.

MOVING TO THE UNITED STATES

One of the hottest news to make the rounds is that Rooney is in serious talks to a possible move to Major League Soccer and play for DC United.

A move which make sense to many top stars looking to still make a name for them, Rooney is likely to be DC United’s central figure if he does decide to move to America.

Wayne Rooney and his representatives are in serious talks about leaving Everton and signing for D.C. United in the 2018/19 summer transfer window. (Source: Washington Post) pic.twitter.com/6vJgztsTVN — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) May 8, 2018

At 32 years old, he will certainly be the team’s ambassador as the country still looks at once-European greats to improve the game’s standard in the West.

The MLS’ transfer window is set to open in the second week of July and many are now considering Rooney’s chances to move is at around 50 per cent, considering the club is ready to pay the fee to bring the Englishman.

DC United certainly have the aspiration to be one of the big clubs in the United States, and will open its new stadium, Audi Field, on July 14. Having Rooney there as a main attraction should keep fans engaged and entertained.

REUNITING WITH A FELLOW COUNTRYMAN

Another rumour circulating is that Rooney may be moving to Scottish club Rangers FC for a reunion with manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was recently unveiled as the club’s manager and it seems that one of his main targets is his former England teammate Rooney to bring in experience and quality to the club.

#RangersFC are delighted to confirm that Steven Gerrard has agreed to become the new manager of the Club. pic.twitter.com/uUOVnJWI7I — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 4, 2018

Rangers are now looking to close the gap between them and rivals Celtic FC; bringing in Gerrard to breathe new life to the team and the manager may be looking at Rooney to lead the line.

There are a few that agree with the move, with Rooney’s age he may only have a few years left of top football in his career and now may be the perfect time to have a team built around his capacities.

Many believe that if Rooney decides to leave Goodison Park, there is no reason for Rangers not to try and swoop in.

STAYING WHERE HE CURRENTLY IS

With all these talks surrounding his future, Rooney may end all talks and stay with his childhood team.

Everton Sam Allardyce believes that Rooney still has a lot to offer and that staying with the Toffees may be the right thing to do.

He is also adamant that only a “massive” transfer fee could result in them agreeing to sell Rooney elsewhere.

This makes sense as well as everybody enjoys having Rooney around as it brings nostalgia and added motivation having a local legend still playing for the club.

Having already won multiple trophies as part of Manchester United, settling and leaving a legacy with Everton may be what Rooney is looking to do for the remainder of his career.