Conte: My future will be decided soon

Antonio Conte says his future at Chelsea will be decided at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s final game of the season will be against Manchester United the FA Cup at Wembley on May 19.

Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge has been the source of much speculation upon this season, with reports suggesting the Italian is unhappy with the club’s transfer policy.

He has refused to answer any questions about his future, instead insisting he was focused on Chelsea’s upcoming match against Huddersfield.

“I’m very focused on the present, to do the job in the best way for the players and the fans. Our job is not simple, it’s not easy. But I’m totally focused on the present,” Conte said.

“There are only two weeks and this season will finish and you will know if there is a different situation or not, if you see me again next season and we start again from the first game speculating about my future.”

Chelsea still have a chance of finishing in the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League, but they need to win both their remaining matches, and hope either Liverpool or Tottenham slip up.

Conte admitted he was disappointed with the situation: “There is a bit of disappointment because this season we dropped many points in a stupid way.

“Now there is not time to regret. We have to play two games, against Huddersfield and Newcastle, and then the final of the FA Cup.

“The situation is not in our hands. The only way to put a bit of pressure (on Tottenham and Liverpool) is this, to get three points in every game.”