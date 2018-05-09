West Brom relegated after Saints win

West Bromwich Albion were relegated from the Premier League on Tuesday following Southampton’s 1-0 win at Swansea City.

The result left West Brom five points from safety with just one game remaining and brings an end to their eight-year stay in the top flight.

The win also means that Southampton are almost safe as they have a much better goal difference than Swansea and Huddersfield.

The Terriers need a point from one of their last two fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal to guarantee their survival, while Swansea need to win their final game against Stoke and hope that Huddersfield lose both matches.

Our fight for @premierleague survival has come to an end following Southampton's victory at Swansea City. On to @CPFC… Let's finish the season six unbeaten. Come on you Baggies!#WBA pic.twitter.com/FsgnyFa0H6 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 8, 2018

West Brom’s relegation comes despite an impressive turnaround in form since former defender Darren Moore took over from the sacked Alan in early April.

Since his arrival, Albion have taken 11 points from 5 games, earning more than they did under both Pardew and his predecessor Tony Pulis.

Ironically, Moore was named April’s Premier League manager of the month on Tuesday just before the club’s relegation was confirmed.