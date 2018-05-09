Who is Liverpool target Nabil Fekir?

With the current season nearing its close, transfer rumours are beginning to swirl and Liverpool are no exception.

Despite still battling for a top-four finish in the English Premier League and a date with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, the Reds have constantly been linked to multiple players across Europe.

One of the names most popular at the moment is Lyon’s Nabil Fekir.

Reportedly priced around £62 million, the Merseyside club are supposedly the favourites to sign the Frenchman and it has taken many by surprise.

Perhaps not knowing what Fekir brings to the table, here are some information on the talented midfielder.

THE ENGINE THAT MAKES LYON WORK

At 24 years old, Fekir has established himself as the best player in Lyon, wearing their armband and delivering in big games all season.

This year, the Frenchman has played 38 games across all competitions and has scored 22 goals, 17 of them in Ligue 1. Along with this, Fekir has also provided seven assists along the way.

His performances have resulted in the team being second in Ligue 1 as they try to secure UEFA Champions League football next year. The domestic title is out of reach but the race is tight for the European spots, but having Fekir on the team has helped Lyon stay afloat.

BEST FIT TO REPLACE PHILIPPE COUTINHO

Liverpool have constantly been missing a creative midfielder since Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona. Adding Fekir to the squad will definitely fill in that role as he has the natural ability to break down defences and make key passes as the team moves forward.

The Reds clearly have trouble with teams that are defensive minded but having Fekir remedies that as he is also an excellent dribbler – again very similar to the Brazilian.

Furthermore, he is a natural leader and loves to step up when the team needs him the most. This is most evident in the current campaign, with Lyon losing big players like Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette. Fekir welcomed the challenge and became better, making the team better in the process as well.

COMPLEMENTING LIVERPOOL’S ATTACK

By now, football fans have become accustomed to Liverpool’s quick attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

They boast of pace and skill and adding Fekir to the mix surely makes them an even more threatening attacking team.

Fekir can work as an attacking midfielder, a centre-forward or as a winger which shows just how adaptable he can be with Liverpool and how he can help the team whether as he plays behind the attacking three or as interchangeable parts of the group.

MOVING TO LIVERPOOL MAY BE A REALITY

Latest on Nabil Fékir RMC, considered reliable in France, claim that Liverpool have agreed a €70M fee with Lyon for Fékir. They also claim, Yassin Fèkir, brother of Nabil, is included in deal. They claim Nabil Fékir has reached a 5 year contract agreement with Liverpool already — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 6, 2018

At the moment, Fekir is still relatively tight-lipped with the possibility of moving to the Merseyside club.

Showing utmost respect to his childhood outfit, Fekir is adamant that he remains focused on bringing European football to Lyon next year and that he is not thinking about anything other than finishing this season strong.

However, there have been many talks that point towards Fekir arriving during the summer. With some claiming that Lyon are a selling club but will not let their captain go for cheap. But if the Reds seriously want to improve and possibly battle for the Premier League then paying extra to land a proven player should be their priority.

And if Mane’s excitement is anything to believe, then the prospect of having the four team up should be a positive sight for Liverpool fans.