Preview: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City will be looking for a positive result in their final home game of the season on Wednesday when they host a Brighton side who could climb into the top half of the standings.

Premier League

9 May 2018

Gameweek 37

Kick-off: 21H00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: S. Beck, A. Garratt

Fourth official: R. Madley

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester City 10 5 2 3

Brighton 10 3 2 5

Previous encounter:

Brighton 0-2 Manchester City 12/08/17 (Premier League)

Manchester City goalscorers: S. Aguero (70′), L. Dunk (og 75′)

Players to watch:

City’s front three of Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all struggled to find their form against Huddersfield at the weekend, but Jesus in particular will be eager to prove he can step in and be a reliable goalscorer when Sergio Aguero is absent.

Anthony Knockaert’s determination and seemingly limitless energy has been a source of strength for the Seagulls this season and the winger may just have it in him to conjure a few goal-scoring opportunities for the likes of Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Premier League champions have gone unbeaten in their last four fixtures, beating Tottenham, Swansea and West Ham before an unexpected goalless draw with Huddersfield on Sunday.

City still have the opportunity to break a few Premier League records before the campaign comes to a close. They need two points from their last two games to break the highest points tally of 95, set by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2004/05, and require two more goals to break the scoring record of 103, held by Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues in 2009/10.

Speaking ahead of the clash, manager Pep Guardiola turned his attention to midfielder Yaya Toure, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He told the press: “The football players make the clubs bigger. He has helped this club take a step forward.

“Hopefully we can play a good game, tomorrow we are going to play for Yaya. Hopefully he will keep playing well and come back maybe here or some other place. I think he still has the desire to play. My advice is he has to continue.”

Meanwhile, the pressure is off for Brighton as they have already secured their top-flight status. Chris Hughton’s men sit on 40 points, seven clear of the relegation zone with two games left.

The Seagulls come into the clash on the back of a surprise 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, when the club’s player of the season, Pascal Gross, headed home the winner in the 57th minute.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hughton said: “They tend to bounce back very quickly and I think that’s the philosophy they have at the club. They have a manager who demands that and that’s the reason why they’ve been so brilliant this season.

“They can have an off day but generally they bounce back from that. But we don’t expect less than an incredibly difficult game.”

This will be the first time City host Brighton in a league game since 1988, when the Citizens won 2-1 at Maine Road.

Team news:

City will be missing star striker Sergio Aguero, while captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt for the game.

Brighton have no new injury concerns and may field an unchanged starting XI.