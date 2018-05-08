Klopp expects exciting final day

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is predicting the race for UEFA Champions League football to go to the wire in the Premier League this season.

The Reds will battle it out with Chelsea and Tottenham for a top-four finish. Klopp’s side are currently third in the table, but the Blues have a chance to go level if they beat Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Merseysiders will play Brighton on the final day of the campaign, while the west Londoners travel to Newcastle.

Klopp told the club’s official website: “It’s my life, it’s our life, that we always make it a little bit more exciting. We had these situations a few times and it will be, for sure, exciting because Brighton is in a good moment, they played fantastic against Manchester United.

“But it’s all OK, as long as we have it in our own hands, life is good. We still have to take it then but we will try everything.

“I’m really happy that this very intense period is over now because we have one week to prepare for Brighton – that feels like a year and we will use that.

“Hopefully they all came through the game against Chelsea then one week is fantastic. If one or two had little problems then one week is short as well but so far I didn’t hear anything and I hope it stays like this.”