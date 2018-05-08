Preview: Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Chelsea will look to keep the pressure on Tottenham for a top-four spot when they face a Huddersfield Town side still battling for survival.

Premier League

9 May 2018

Gameweek 37

Kick-off: 20:45 local time

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: L. Mason

Assistants: I. Hussin, M. Wilkes

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 51 21 8 22

Huddersfield 51 22 8 21

Two big games left this season… 👊 pic.twitter.com/EazLHGDTNV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 8 May 2018

Previous encounter:

Huddersfield 1-3 Chelsea (12/12/17) Premier League

Huddersfield goalscorers: L. Depoitre (90’+2)

Chelsea goalscorers: T. Bakayoko (23′), Willian (43′), Pedro (50′)

Players to watch:

Olivier Giroud is starting to hit top form and could prove crucial in the Blues’ late push for a top-four finish, as well as the club’s hopes of winning silverware in terms of the FA Cup. He is arguably the deadliest header of a ball in the league and this could prove valuable against a Terriers side expected to defend in numbers.

Jonas Lossl could prove to be a key man for the West Yorkshire outfit as he was in inspired form against Manchester City. The Denmark international thwarted the champions and his shot-stopping ability could come to the fore once again in midweek.

Team form and manager quotes:

Despite question marks surrounding the future of manager Antonio Conte, the Blues suddenly have a good chance of catching Spurs and come into Wednesday’s game having recorded five wins in a row across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Conte told reporters he was optimistic his team could challenge their neighbours from the north, saying: “Probably one month ago it was impossible to imagine we would arrive at the end of the season fighting for the Champions League.

“We are winning and our opponents are dropping points. We are putting pressure on the other teams.”

Meanwhile, Terriers head coach David Wagner is hopeful of building on a superb defensive display against City in their last outing. His team are three points clear of Swansea in the relegation zone and even a point against Chelsea could prove crucial in the final reckoning.

Wagner said: “To have a clean sheet against a team who have scored over 100 goals and are champions, to have a solid defence and create chances is fantastic. This point was absolutely deserved for all the work and effort shown.

“We found a way to neutralise City and hit them on the counter. We used the opportunity we had to collect a point. The effort and the shift the players put in was outstanding. There was commitment all over the park, they ran their socks off.”

DW: “It’s clear that we need some further points to secure our @premierleague status, we have @ChelseaFC and @Arsenal left. We have to try to cause these teams problems and try to get points against these kinds of opponents.” #htafc (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) 8 May 2018

Team news:

For the hosts, Alvaro Morata has shrugged off a minor injury and could start. Willian, Pedro and Emerson Palmieri are available, but David Luiz (knee) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) remain out.

Tom Ince has returned to fitness for the visitors, while Terence Kongolo and Chris Lowe are doubtful after picking up knocks in the energy-sapping goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.