Juventus aim to keep hold of Allegri

Juventus Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Marotta says the club are keen to keep manager Massimiliano Allegri on board, and talks will be held about a contract extension.

The Bianconeri are on the verge of winning another Serie A title which would be their seventh in a row in Italy’s top flight.

In addition, the Italian giants are on course for a fourth consecutive domestic double with a Coppa Italia final to come on Wednesday against AC Milan.

Juve currently enjoy a six-point advantage over second-placed Napoli and require just a point in their final two league games to seal the Scudetto.

As such, Marotta insists that it is the club’s priority to keep a hold of Allegri once the league has been won, despite reports linking the current man in charge to a move to Arsenal.

Speaking to Rai Sport, he said: “With Allegri we have a relationship that has worked and does work.

“After winning the Scudetto we’ll talk about the future, which I’m sure will be full of satisfaction together.

“The maths still doesn’t allow us to celebrate (winning the league). We have to be realistic, we can virtually taste it, but we want to get that point. We need to make it mathematically certain and real.”