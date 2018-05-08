Stoke’s Adam blasts underperforming team-mates

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has accused several of his team-mates of not trying and “getting away with murder” at the relegated club.

The Potters were relegated from the Premier League at the weekend following their 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace, ending their 10-year stay in the top flight.

Now, Adam has come out and pointed the finger at several players, although he refused to name names.

“It’s embarrassing because we should never have been in that situation,” Adam told the BBC.

“A lack of discipline from certain players has been embarrassing.

“I’ll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it’s difficult for supporters. It’s not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted.”

You the fans were incredible yesterday and all the season. So sorry… You don’t deserve that. As a team we’ll have to fight next season to come back in Premier League 🔴⚪️ — MAME DIOUF18 (@MameDiouf99) May 6, 2018

Keeper Jack Butland also went public with his grievances after relegation was confirmed, criticising what he called the club’s “farcical” transfer activity.

He blamed the failure of several of the big name players Stoke have signed in recent years.

Club record signing Giannelli Imbula, who cost £18.3m from Porto, spent this season on loan at French side Toulouse, while former Real Madrid forward Jese scored one goal in 13 appearances after joining from PSG.

Saido Berahino has failed to score for the club since signing from West Brom for £12m in early 2017, while £18m defender Kevin Wimmer is training with the youth team.

Other high-profile signings including former Barcelona stars Ibrahim Afellay and Bojan Krkic have also failed to impress.

“There’s been transfers that aren’t even part of the squad for all kinds of reasons, whether it be discipline, whether it be lack of performance,” added Butland.

“Too many of the recent investments, and over the years, are completely unused and that’s unacceptable. So before anyone is signed and any changes happen that’s got to be looked at because it’s been farcical really.”