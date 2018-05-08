Wolves boss cautious about Premier League return

The boss of newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers says he needs to manage expectations around the club’s return to the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s won the Championship by nine points, sealing automatic promotion with four matches remaining.

It will be their first season back in the Premier League since 2012, and although fans and club officials are confident the club can do well on their return, Nuno urged caution.

Speaking after an open top bus tour and huge party to celebrate the team’s promotion success attended by around 80,000 fans, the former Valencia and Porto manager said he needed to manage expectations.

“What I feel is that expectations are very high and I am the only one that my expectations aren’t so high. I am very cautious of what’s going on,” he said. “The summer is important, to have decisions on the squad and then we will see.”

“We have to improve and work hard but we cannot say we are going to fight for the top 10 or fight forever. That will be a big mistake.

And the scenes in West Park were just as impressive. #Proud2BeWolves pic.twitter.com/zbRjYg9tB8 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 7, 2018

Bookmakers currently have Wolves joint seventh favourite to win the Premier League title.

“We are one year ahead of schedule. I am not obsessed about making an impression on the Premier League. I want to build a team who can play home and away the same.

“It is not my job to restrain their expectations, but just be realistic. If we can achieve what we want sooner, we will go for it.”

A former reserve goalkeeper under Jose Mourinho at Porto, Nuno also refused to talk about where he expects the team to finish.

“We’re not thinking top 15, top 10, top 5. We never did it (this season). Did I ever mention to you we’re going to be here or there? No.

“Now, when I talk to players, I say we have to bounce back because in the last two games we made one point.

“What is the best moment to do it? August. This is what we’re going to work towards, to bounce back from the last performance.”