Sir Alex still in intensive care after brain surgery

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital following a brain haemorrhage he suffered on Saturday night.

The former Red Devils manager was taken ill at home this past weekend and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

While authorities are understandably being cautious about revealing too many details about his condition, it appears updates on Ferguson will be slow.

Sky Sports‘ Alan Irwin, who is on site at the hospital, said: “Sir Alex remains in intensive care, here at Salford Royal Hospital.

“There is no further update on his condition currently but we now know that the procedure following the brain haemorrhage went very well.”

With support pouring in from around the world, United have since conveyed their thanks to all those who sent their well wishes.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester United would like to thank its friends in the wider football world for the countless messages of support that have been conveyed following the news that Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening.

“As well as being uppermost in the thoughts of our own players, past and present, Sir Alex has been the subject of many warm and touching comments from other clubs, governing bodies and individuals in the beautiful game. Thank you.”