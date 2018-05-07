Conte: We’re winning, others are losing

Antonio Conte says Chelsea are putting pressure on their closest rivals in the race for the top four and Champions League qualification.

A few weeks ago, the Blues looked down and out and almost certain to miss out on Champions League football, but a combination of both Liverpool and Spurs dropping points and Chelsea winning their last four matches has changed the complexion of the top-four race.

“We are winning and our opponents are dropping points,” said Conte.

Following Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Reds, Chelsea can move level with Jurgen Klopp’s side in third place if they beat Huddersfield on Wednesday.

That will leave both teams level on 72 points with one fixture left, with Spurs a point back and a game in hand, as the top-four race goes down to the wire.

“We had the will to win, to keep the hope alive that we can get a place in the Champions League,” Conte added.

“Probably one month ago it was impossible to imagine we would arrive at the end of the season fighting for the Champions League.

“I don’t know if this will be enough but we have to try. It’s important to face this situation with a lot of pride and show we are still alive.”

Reflecting on his side’s victory over Liverpool on Sunday, which came courtesy of Olivier Giroud’s 32nd minute strike, Conte was left impressed by his side’s will to win and keep fighting.

“Today was a must-win game against a really good team, but it was a good game and a great show of will to keep our hope of finishing in the top four alive,” Conte said. “I’m very happy for the players and the fans. They deserve this type of game and this win.

“Our target is to finish the season in the best possible way and to give the best satisfaction to all the fans. I think in spite of the difficult season we are still alive and are fighting until the end.

“In this league it’s very tough, in the past, in the present and in the future, and it could be even more difficult in the future. You start the season with the six top teams and anything can happen.”