‘Emotional’ Wenger: Of course you don’t want it to end

Arsene Wenger admits he has not yet fully come to terms with his imminent departure at Arsenal, the club he has managed for 22 years.

The Frenchman signed off in style in his final home game at the Emirates on Sunday, guiding his team to a 5-0 win over Burnley before receiving an emotional send-off from the Emirates faithful.

Emotions have also been running high for Wenger, who has yet to fully come to terms with the enormity of the moment.

“It’s very emotional,” Wenger said. “It’s the last time and it’s such a long time. Such a big love story, and of course you don’t want to end it – but everything comes to an end.

“I think it’s a season of contrast, we’ve won 15 of 19 home games and have scored a lot of goals – it might be our best home season in my 22 years. But it didn’t end like we wanted it.

“It’s not started to sink in yet. I’m so focused, and as a manager you disconnect from your feelings or ask yourself how you feel. You become a bit robotic about just wining the next game and the problems you have.

“You forget yourself, it will take a bit of time to reconnect and really know how I feel.

“It is a story that ends. I see it one way: guys who have managed for 22 years at a club of this stature, you don’t have many. So I can only say: ‘You have been very lucky to work for such a long time at a club of this stature.’

“I will cherish every minute I was here, but as well it is a new start for me. In 22 years, I think I was in 840 Premier League games. Do you know what that means, how many sleepless nights? Before the game? After the game? I have to think about all of that.”

Asked what he will be most proud of, Wenger said: “First of all, for having maybe been faced with the values that are important to me. The titles are important, but over a long period integrity, values of the club and team spirit are the most important for me.”

While he would not be drawn on his potential replacement at the Emirates, Wenger reiterated that the club and squad are in a good place to go forward.

“The new man inherits a team which is much better than people think it is, and I’m convinced, you can see the togetherness in the team is special. With the right additions this team will challenge next year.”

Asked about being a fan next season: “I will be happy to sit in the North Bank, if you can offer me a ticket! The positive of that is, I can shout at the next manager in the North Bank!”