Wenger, Guardiola send best wishes to Fergie

Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola sent messages of support to Sir Alex Ferguson on Sunday, as he continues his recovery from surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

Wenger, who was celebrating his last game in charge of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, sent his best wishes to Ferguson after watching his side defeat Burnley 5-0.

“I would like to wish my fellow manager Ferguson well and very quickly. I only found out last [Saturday] night,” Wenger said. “I am very sorry for him and his family. I wish him all the best and that he recovers as quickly as he can. It was a shock, for sure. All my thoughts are with him and his family.

“I was with him on the pitch last week [at Old Trafford] and I went to see him in the box after the game. He looked in a perfect shape, he told me he is doing a lot of exercise, he looked very happy. That kind of accident can happen. We wish him well and that he recovers very quickly. He is a strong and optimistic man.”

The stadium announcer also paid tribute to the former Manchester United manager: “The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family at this difficult time.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also had some kind words for Ferguson: “Him and his wife Cathy, all the family, we hope they’ll get well and recover well as quickly as possible and come back for the United family.

“All the Manchester City fans in the stadium, you cannot find one person who does not wish the best for an amazing person. The manager was outstanding but, as a person [too].”

Credit where it's due. Great from these Man City fans! #Ferguson pic.twitter.com/hmv2ckFYHE — Minesh (@mins_v) May 6, 2018

Two City also fans held up a large sign that read: “Football aside, get well Fergie.”

Sir Alex remains in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital following emergency surgery on Saturday.