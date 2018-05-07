Klopp no sympathy for Salah after simulation yellow

Jurgen Klopp expressed his disappointment with top scorer Mohamed Salah on Sunday after he was booked for diving during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Salah was shown a yellow card for simulation late in the first half after he went to ground following a challenge by Gary Cahill.

The Egyptian endured his third game without a goal thanks to an outstanding performance from Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger.

Towards the end of the first half, Salah was booked for a rather obvious dive, and rightly so. Gary Cahill didn't seem too impressed. 1-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/qdBYGq5NVp — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) May 6, 2018

Speaking after the game Klopp said: “Yes I think it was a dive, was it?”

“Or he waited for the contact, I am not sure, so that is not what I want to see, that is not what he wants to do. But obviously it happened.

“With all the other situations, he couldn’t get any foul any more. That is not right as well. It was always like this and you have to deal with that.”

The German said that he expected better from Salah in the coming weeks as Liverpool prepare for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

“He has played twice in a row against former team-mates, and it was the same today as it was against Roma,” Klopp said. “Before the game they are very friendly, all ‘Hello Mo, how are you?’, and hugs here and there. But then during the game [smacks his hand on the desk]. The same with Rüdiger today.

“He has to be much better, he can do much better and he will score again, there is no doubt about that. There was no space for anything out there. He can play with no space actually, but not today. That is it, all good.”

Fans, meanwhile, tended to agree with Klopp.

Poch supported Kane for diving where as Jurgen tells Salah to stop diving after 1 dive. My manager. — 👹 (@nocturnalpsycho) May 6, 2018

That Salah dive was pathetic! — Nik Strauss (@nik_strauss) May 6, 2018

Disgusting dive from Mo Salah, will Liverpool fans condemn him? — Terry Flewers (@TerryFlewersTFT) May 6, 2018

Salah booked for a terrible dive, which is surprising given how perfect he seems to be. pic.twitter.com/NEQme3Pepn — 888sport (@888sport) May 6, 2018

Let's wait for all the media attention to Salah's shocking dive……however, I won't hold my breath! — DanielPoole (@DanielPoole6) May 6, 2018