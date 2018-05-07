Arsenal send off Wenger in five-star style

Arsenal ensured manager Arsene Wenger’s last game in charge at the Emirates Stadium would be memorable as they demolished a lacklustre Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League clash in the English capital.

Arsenal 5 Burnley 0

Aubameyang gets first and Lacazette second

Kolasinac nets third

Iwobi sinks fourth

‘Auba’ seals brace

Match summary

The hosts were in full control and took a 2-0 lead into the break through strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

After the interval, goals from Sead Kolasinac, Alex Iwobi and Aubameyang sealed the demolition of the Clarets.

Match report

In the raw emotion of Wenger’s last home game in charge, the opening 10 minutes was devoid of quality and action in the final third. With that said, the Emirates erupted into life in the 14th minute as Aubameyang got the opening goal.

Héctor Bellerín found space down the right-hand side and cut the ball back to Lacazette. After a quick one-two with Iwobi, he drilled a ball cross the face of goal where Aubameyang tapped home.

Burnley were offering very little and seemed to already be thinking of their holidays though in the 24th minute they did create half an opening. After poor defending from Iwobi and Bellerin led to a cheap concession of a corner, Petr Cech was on hand to pluck the delivery out of the air.

The Gunners were largely in control and came close to a second just before the break. Granit Xhaka picked out Henrikh Mkhitaryan and he played a sharp one-two with the lively Lacazette. The Armenia star shot on goal but Nick Pope made the save via a deflection.

Nonetheless, deep into first half stoppage time Lacazette did grab the second as the impressive Bellerin’s cross found the France striker to tap home with precision beyond a helpless Pope.

After the interval, the Londoners continued to remain in full control with Burnley limp in all departments. In the 54th minute, a driving run from Jack Wilshere saw the midfielder free Kolasinac just inside the box.

The 24-year-old Bosnia international showed composure as he rifled home a fierce strike into the far post beyond Pope. The one-way traffic continued and it was 4-0 in the 64th minute through Iwobi.

Aubameyang broke clear on the left and teed up the Nigeria forward who took a good first touch before lashing home into the top corner. It was turning into a five-star display by the hosts and the fifth arrived in the 75th minute.

Bellerin was in some inspired form down the right as he swung in another excellent delivery which Aubameyang tucked home for his brace. Retiring centre-back Per Mertesacker was brought on in the closing stages and he was given a standing ovation by supporters.

At the death, Danny Welbeck nearly added a sixth though he saw his shot cannon off the post after good work from Mkhitaryan in setting him up for the chance.