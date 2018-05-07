Chelsea edge Liverpool in London

Chelsea boosted their hopes of a top four finish as they defeated a lethargic Liverpool 1-0 in Sunday’s English Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge in London.

The away outfit were largely limp throughout the contest and it was Olivier Giroud who got the first goal for the hosts with a trademark header.

The pattern of the game continued in the second stanza and Eden Hazard showed great skill to nearly get a second. The energetic Victor Moses nearly added a second though it ended 1-0 in London.

Liverpool started brightly in the opening 15 minutes and soon put together a decent passing move which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold played into space on the right-hand side.

He hit a lofted pass into the box towards Roberto Firmino who saw his first-time half-volley comfortably saved at the near post by Thibaut Courtois.

It was an opening half-an-hour without much real action in the final third though the Reds did threaten at that point in time through Sadio Mane. The Senegal forward found space on the edge of the area but saw his curling strike palmed away by Courtois.

The rebound dropped to Firmino who could only poke an effort straight at the goalkeeper. Nonetheless, Stamford Bridge exploded into celebration in the 32nd minute as Giroud got the opener.

Victor Moses swung in a cross to the far post and Giroud was on hand to glance a header beyond Loris Karius into the back of the net. Moments later it was not far away from 2-0 as Cesc Fabregas got behind Liverpool’s defence and flashed an effort wide of the far post.

After the interval, the influential Giroud wiggled away from a challenge on the edge of the area before feeding it to Moses on the right-hand side attacking the area. Yet, his strike went wide of the far post.

The Blues were on top and in the 57th minute Eden Hazard showed great skill to escape three defenders before hammering a low strike to the bottom corner which Karius turned around the post.

From the corner, Antonio Rudiger headed home but it was disallowed as an offside flag went up. The minds of the visitors appeared to be on the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on 26 May, as they were uncharacteristically poor.

Jurgen Klopp’s men tried to respond but their efforts were rather fruitless and it was Chelsea who came close to a second through Moses. The wing-back caught a half-volley sweetly but if flew narrowly wide of the far post.

At the death, Dominic Solanke headed over from a cross from the right wing with Courtois seemingly beaten all ends up.