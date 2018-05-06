Wenger: Arsenal can challenge again

Arsene Wenger is adamant he is leaving Arsenal in a stable financial position to be able to challenge for the English Premier League title.

The French man will end his 22-year reign with the north London club at the end of the season and will bid farewell to the Emirates Stadium in Sunday’s match against Burnley.

Wenger is leaving Arsenal at the back of a frustrating season, with the club’s hopes of winning a trophy this season ended by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

He feels his departure comes when the team is stable financially and can be able to challenge for big trophies again.

Wenger told Sky Sports: “It’s a big job. The club has gone through the most difficult period in the last 10 years, building the stadium.

“I always felt that after 2016 that the club would be in a financial situation where we would compete again.

“What I could not predict is that clubs would move up another level financially that makes it more difficult now.

“But I still think Arsenal will come back and compete for the championship.”