Cahill determined to land World Cup spot

Despite a difficult season, which has seen him struggle for game time, Gary Cahill is determined to earn himself a place in England’s side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Cahill featured in 37 Premier League games last season as Chelsea strolled to the title. This season, however, both he and the Blues have struggled.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League with three games left to play. Of their 35 fixtures so far, Cahill has started just 22, making three substitute appearances.

To make matters worse for the 32-year-old, England manager Gareth Southgate left Cahill out of their March friendlies against Italy and the Netherlands.

“When I missed out on the last squad it was very disappointing for me,” the centre-back told Sky Sports.

“At that moment in time, I wasn’t playing, which I felt had consequences. That’s been and gone and now I need to get out there and get back playing.

“My form is better and where it should be now and the rest is out of my hands. I’ve been in the set-up with England for seven or eight years and I played the majority of the qualifying games to get to this tournament.

“It would be unfortunate if I missed out, but it’s out of my hands.”