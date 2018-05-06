Stars send support for Ferguson

News that ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage prompted messages of concern and support throughout the football world.
Man United’s Premier League rivals and some of Ferguson’s former players were among those delivering get well messages on social media for the 76-year-old.
Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018
My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018
Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018
We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018
Thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family at this time, from us all @RyderCupEurope @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/c5rh8TGEfY
— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018
Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp
— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018
Hoping Sir Alex Ferguson pulls through and makes a full recovery. My thoughts are with his family. The football community is currently articulating via social media precisely what the great man means to us all. #SirAlex
— JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) May 5, 2018