Stars send support for Ferguson

News that ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage prompted messages of concern and support throughout the football world.

Man United’s Premier League rivals and some of Ferguson’s former players were among those delivering get well messages on social media for the 76-year-old.

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

Thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family at this time, from us all @RyderCupEurope @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/c5rh8TGEfY — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018