Moore hails change of mood at WBA

Caretaker boss Darren Moore believes West Brom have restored a ‘feelgood factor’ regardless of whether they are successful in their survival bid.

West Brom dramatically kept their hopes of remaining in the Premier League alive on Saturday after Jake Livermore grabbed an injury time winner against Spurs.

It took the Baggies off the foot of the Premier League table for the first time since January, with Moore registering 11 points from five games since succeeding Alan Pardew.

Great way to finish our last home game! One more to go… We never give up! 💙💪🏽🙏🏽 #WBA @WBA pic.twitter.com/kaUAVxy7Dq — Ahmed hegazi (@Hegazi) May 5, 2018

West Brom are still two points from safety and need to rely on their relegation rivals slipping up, but Moore senses that the mood around the club has changed.

“We’ve come together and there’s been some pride restored and the feelgood factor within the community and within the supporters,” he said.

“I feel from the crowd there was an excellent energy in the football club. If it has restored that I’m really happy for the club, that’s all anyone would want so we’re really happy.

“The important thing for me is that we come together for the importance of the club, if we do that we’ll make the right decisions for the future.”

West Brom have now beaten both Spurs and Manchester United during Moore’s reign, but he played down his contribution.

He added: “For me it’s about being in the game with the players and getting a result. It could’ve been anybody out there.”