Lambert: Stoke will be back up

Paul Lambert says Stoke City will bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation as a result of losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

Xherdan Shaqiri fired the Potters ahead on four minutes but goals from James McArthur (68′) and Patrick van Aanholt (86′) gave the Eagles all three points, at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The demotion meant an end to the club’s 10-year stay in the top-flight.

📹 Paul Lambert gives his reaction after the Potters were relegated to the Championship following today's defeat against @CPFC FREE 📺 https://t.co/swhXHS9zRU#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QBsY81BXP9 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

Speaking to Sky after the game, Lambert said: “The club is too big not to bounce back and it’s got the right infrastructure in place to do it.

“I can’t have asked for more effort.”

He added: “The story of the 15 games I’ve been here for has been exceptional effort and commitment. The club is in a good position to rebuild and either way they had to rebuild.

Gutting today. Not good enough I have to mention the supporters reaction at the end was incredible . To get behind the team after what you have had to endure this season was a credit . Also the palace fans. When it’s very easy to have rub our faces in it they applauded . Class. — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 5, 2018

“I love it here, it’s brilliant. It’s probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I’m from; a hard-working place. We have to bounce back up now.”

The manager lamented: “We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch.”

“If the lads had been playing the way they did for me all season they probably wouldn’t be in this position.”