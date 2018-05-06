Premier League

Lambert: Stoke will be back up

Paul Lambert

Paul Lambert says Stoke City will bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation as a result of losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

Xherdan Shaqiri fired the Potters ahead on four minutes but goals from James McArthur (68′) and Patrick van Aanholt (86′) gave the Eagles all three points, at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The demotion meant an end to the club’s 10-year stay in the top-flight.

Speaking to Sky after the game, Lambert said: “The club is too big not to bounce back and it’s got the right infrastructure in place to do it.

“I can’t have asked for more effort.”

He added: “The story of the 15 games I’ve been here for has been exceptional effort and commitment. The club is in a good position to rebuild and either way they had to rebuild.

“I love it here, it’s brilliant. It’s probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I’m from; a hard-working place. We have to bounce back up now.”

The manager lamented: “We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch.”

“If the lads had been playing the way they did for me all season they probably wouldn’t be in this position.”

Comments