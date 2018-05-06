Saints hit by last-gasp sucker punch

Southampton were cruelly denied three precious points as Everton scored a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Everton 1 Southampton 1

Tosun threatens with header in 12th minute

Austin denied by Pickford in 28th minute

Redmond scores 10 minutes into second half

Davies snatches late point with deflected shot

Match Summary

Tom Davies cancelled out Nathan Redmond opener in a game which saw both teams create a number of chances but were thwarted by heroic defending.

The point takes the Saints out of the relegation zone, thanks to a better goal difference over 19th-placed Swansea, who they play on Tuesday.

Full Report

The first chance of the game fell to the hosts in the 12th minute on the counter that started in their own half and resulted in a cross from Yannick Bolasie that Cenk Tosun headed narrowly over the crossbar.

Mark Hughes’ side almost took the lead in the 20th minute. Nikola Vlasic’s attempted headed clearance fell to Charlie Austin, who needed very little backlift to test Jordan Pickford with a volley that looked destined for the top-left corner.

The visitors went close again just eight minutes later. Oriol Romeu saw his effort take a deflection en route to goal that Pickford only managed to push half-clear. Dusan Tadic almost kept the chance alive with a ball back across goal towards Austin, but Phil Jagielka got back to make a timely interception and clear the danger.

Hughes brought on Redmond for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at half-time and the manager’s bravery was rewarded quickly when just 11 minutes into the second half the substitute popped up at the back post to head home Cedric’s fine cross from the right.

Redmond threatened to put the game to bed in the 80th minute when he won the ball and made a solo run before firing a shot from range that flew just over the bar.

The Toffees then began to throw numbers forward which brought an air of panic to the visiting defence. Oumar Niasse was tripped by Maya Yoshida, who was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sam Allardyce’s men finally got their equaliser deep into stoppage time as Idrissa Gueye cut the ball back for Davies, whose shot from just outside the box took a deflection of Wesley Hoedt to deceive Alex MacCarthy.