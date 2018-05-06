Watford see off Newcastle at Vicarage Road

Watford defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to move well clear of the drop zone.

Watford 2 Newcastle United 1

Pereyra scores third minute opener

Dubravka pulles off brilliant double save

Gray scores in the 28th minute<

Perez pulls a goal back on 55 minutes

Match summary

First half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray were enough to hand Watford a narrow 2-1 win at home to Leicester City.

Ayoze Perez pulled a goal back for United but it was not enough as Javi Gracia’s men claimed a first win in eight attempts to move them level on 41 points with the team from Tyneside. Both teams are now mathematically safe of avoiding relegation.

FT | #watfordfc 2-1 @NUFC First half Pereyra & Gray goals are enough as the Hornets hang on despite sustained Newcastle pressure. COME ON!!!! #WATNEW [2-1] Listen live ⤵️https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/kYrLbVI5z9 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 5, 2018

Full report

Watford came into the game without a victory in seven games, losing five and sharing the points in the other two.

The Hornets needed to turn things around fast if they were to beat the drop and they got off to a fairy-tale start taking the lead inside three minutes.

Troy Deeney shaped to shoot on the edge of the box but Paul Dummet made a vital interception only to make a poor clearance straight to Abdoulaye Doucoure who squared it to Roberto Pereyra, and the Argentine duly punished the away side with a cool finish into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later the home side were denied a second goal by a brilliant double save from goal keeper Martin Dubravka.

Pereyra fired a stern effort at goal and the second came from Deeney at close range. The ball then fell to Etienne Capoue who curled the ball wide off the target.

Deeney and Pereyra were proving to be a handful for the Newcastle defence to deal with and unlocked it again in the 28th minute with devastating effect.

A quick one-two on the edge of the penalty area freed the latter to put in a cross to the back post where Andre Gray headed home after Dubravka misjudged the ball into the area.

The Magpies halved the deficit ten minutes into the second half. Javier Manquillo crossed the ball from the right to the far post and Ayoze Perez tapped the ball home on the stretch with the outside of his foot.

Rafa Benitez’s men threw the kitchen sink in search of an equaliser but it never came as a much better second half performance still resulted in a third defeat in as many games.