Fighting West Brom beat Spurs to stay alive

A stoppage-time winner from Jake Livermore saw West Brom keep their slim survival hopes alive as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Brom 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Foster denies Kane in first half

Alderweireld makes goalline clearance

Spurs’ penalty appeal turned down

Livermore (90′) bundles in from close range

Match Summary

Harry Kane came close to opening the scoring when Kieran Trippier played him in on goal, but Ben Foster stood up well to make a solid save.

The winner came in the 92nd minute as Craig Dawson forced a good save from Hugo Lloris before Livermore bundled home from close range amid the chaos in the six-yard box.

Full Report

It was a slow start for both teams. Spurs dominated proceedings early on but struggled to find their rhythm while Albion were content to sit deep and let them attack.

The hosts slowly started to play with more ambition and Matt Philips did well to get past Jan Vertonghen before firing a cross towards the goal, but Victor Wanyama read it well and cleared away.

Wanyama tried his luck shortly with an effort that curled past Foster in the 23rd minute, but the keeper was up to the task as he palmed over.

Kane then came close as Trippier picked him out brilliantly, but Foster stood up well to deny the striker with a great save.

The Baggies came within inches of opening the scoring shortly before half time. A deep free-kick found its way to Jay Rodriguez, who did well to life the ball over Lloris towards goal, but Toby Alderweireld did well to get back and head over the crossbar as the two teams entered the break on even terms.

Spurs had a penalty shout in the 56th minute as Danny Rose fired in a cross which deflected off Allan Nyom, but there was not enough in it for referee Mike Jones to point to the spot.

Foster was then called into action as he made another great save to get across goal well to deny a Christian Eriksen free-kick which looked destined for the back of the net.

Ahmed Hegazi floated a ball towards Daniel Sturridge shortly after and Kane completely sliced his attempted clearance, which forced a great save out of Lloris.

Darren Moore’s side snatched an incredible late winner in the 92nd minute. A corner was swung in and Dawson forced a good save out of Lloris with a header before the ball then pinballed inside the six-yard box, with Livermore getting the final touch on the line.