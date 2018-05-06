Hammers claim massive victory in bid for survival

West Ham United claimed a vital 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City 0 West Ham United 2

Arnautovic hits the woodwork on 32 minutes

Mario scores 32rd minute opener

Noble doubles lead in 62nd minute

Maguire misses volley in 63nd minute

Match summary

Joao Mario and Mark Noble got on the score sheet as West Ham United claimed a massive 2-0 win over Leicester City.

A first victory in three games has all but assured David Moyes’ men of their Premiership status. Defeat for Claude Puel’s side means they have now lost four of their last five matches.

Full report

After a cagey start the Hammers almost took the lead in the 32nd minute. A snapshot from Marko Arnautovic cannoned off the crossbar with goalkeeper Ben Hamer a mere spectator.

A minute later the away side broke the deadlock. Arnautovic turned creator when he pulled down a Masuaku cross at the far post before he laid it on a plate for Joao Mario and the Portuguese tapped home to give his team the lead.

The Foxes almost pulled a goal back a minute after the hour mark.

Riyad Mahrez won a header on the edge of the 18-yard box that Harry Maguire struck but the defender’s right foot volley flew just over the bar.

Two minutes later the visitors doubled the lead.

A poor headed clearance to the edge of his own box from substitute Aleksandar Dragovic was caught on the volley by Mark Noble. The long-serving captain showed textbook technique to give his team some much needed breathing space.

Moyes’ side held on for a vital victory that will go a long way in avoiding relegation.

His side now face two home games against two of his former employees in the shape of Manchester United and Everton as they try to beat the drop.