Bournemouth strike to leave Swans in danger

Ryan Fraser scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win as Bournemouth left Swansea City fighting for their Premiership survival on Saturday.

AFC Bournemouth 1 Swansea City 0

Fraser scores on 37

Match summary

It was a well executed goal by the home side to leave Swansea sweating over their status – ahead of Southampton’s clash with Everton on Saturday evening.

It's all over at the Vitality Stadium. Just not good enough today… pic.twitter.com/rQ7rGZvN7U — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 5, 2018

Full report

Federico Fernandez had to be alert to stop Callum Wilson from sneaking in with a superb tackle from the off, before Alfie Mawson was forced to stop the lively Wilson moments later.

Mike van der Hoorn fired in at Asmir Begovic before the home stopper was forced to deny Nathan Dyer from close range after a good start to this tie.

Mawson was wide with a 14th minute header while Wilson sliced off target before looping a shot over the Swansea crossbar as he connected to an Andrew Surman pass.

Jordan Ayew was wide with a shot on 31 minutes from 25 yards but after Mawson got away with bringing Wilson down in the box, Swansea were behind to a Ryan Fraser goal on 37 minutes.

Surman rolled the ball across for Fraser from a free-kick on the edge of the box and he sidefooted home with the help of a slight deflection.

Swansea may well have been level five minutes before the break but Jordan Ayew couldn’t covert brother Andre’s ball into his path.

Wilson was unable to take advantage of a poor clearance by Lukasz Fabianski at the end of the first half as Marc Pugh was forced to head clear a Swansea corner at his near post at the start of the second period.

Fraser then did well to clear a Fernandez header off his goalline before a good chance for Bournemouth as Lewis Cook headed Joshua King’s cross just over the crossbar.

Fabianski made a comfortable save from Nathan Ake before the Swansea stopper got down well to keep out a Ryan Gosling shot.

Wilson then really should have scored from a King ball across the penalty but he somehow dallied for a easy stop for the away keeper.

At the final whistle, Bournemouth had secured all three points to leave Swansea with slim hopes of securing their Premier League survival.