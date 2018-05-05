Ederson still thinking about scoring

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has reiterated his desire to score a goal for his club before the end of the season.

The Brazilian shotstopper doesn’t think he would be allowed to convert a penalty – if one is awarded to the Premier League champions in their final three games against Huddersfield, Brighton or Southampton.

He has therefore resigned himself to repeating a feat he achieved when with Benfica, where he scored from within his own box.

The 24-year-old, who joined City from the Portuguese side, has conceded just 26 league goals this season while keeping 16 cleansheets.

But speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of facing the Terriers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Ederson says he can’t stop thinking about scoring a goal.

He said: “We already have players in the team to kick the penalties and the free-kicks so it won’t be me. I always train as a goalkeeper. I never train outside the goal.

“My goal is to defend our goal, save shots and not concede goals. But one thing that could happen is to score a goal from my penalty box to the other box directly.

“I already scored two that way when I was at the Benfica academy. If I was able to repeat that here, which would be very unusual, it would make me really happy.”

On City’s future, he added: “There is always room for improvement. There doesn’t exist a perfect team or a perfect player but I think if we manage to play the same football we can conquer great things next season.

“We play in a different way from most of the other teams. That helps us a lot when we play.

“I think it’s a very beautiful style. I reckon the fans have really enjoyed watching us and hopefully, we will be able to keep the same level next season.”