Preview: Arsenal v Burnley

Arsene Wenger takes charge of his final home game as Arsenal manager in the Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday.

Premier League

Date: 6 May 2018

Round 36

Kick-off: 17H30 local time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: R. West, S. Massey

Fourth official: G. Scott

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 87 41 18 28

Burnley 87 28 18 41

Thursday night was a painful one for us all – now all we can do is regroup and channel our frustration the right way tomorrow#AFCvBFC pic.twitter.com/q1z7nxrhkD — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

Previous encounter:

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal 26/11/17 Premier League

Arsenal goalscorer: A. Sanchez (PG 90′)

Players to watch:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (three league goals, nine assists) was left out of the starting 11 in the defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday before coming on in the second half and looking lively. He should start alongside attacking partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (six, three), who was cup-tied in Europe to give the Gunners’ attack some more bite against Burnley, alongside Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette (13, 4).

Burnley have some imposing and burly players who know how to find the target. Ashley Barnes has been massively impressive this season. He’s on nine goals with some important strikes, alongside Chris Wood (nine and one) and San Vokes, who has added four of his own this season.

Team form and manager quotes:

Arsenal were unceremoniously eliminated from the Europa League by Atletico Madrid to end their chance of fighting for a Champions League place for next season. In sixth with 57 points, the Gunners’ run of six consecutive wins was followed up with just one victory – over West Ham – alongside defeats to Newcastle, Manchester United and Atletico 1-0 last time out.

Burnley, in seventh on 54 points, have already secured a place in next season’s Europa League, although they come into this match on the back of a defeat and two draws, having seen their five match winning run brought to an end – by Chelsea, before being held 1-1 with Stoke and 0-0 with Brighton last time out.

An emotional Wenger, said ahead of this game: “It’s the end of a long story. Certainly not the end, but the end of my contribution to Arsenal. I wish just that the people who love this club will be happy in the future and get what they really want and love.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who has been shortlisted for the coveted Manager of the Season award by the Premier League, said: “Breaking new ground here has become a theme of the different successes we have had over the last few years – different historic markers.

“They come with the good work that the players have done. We are not there yet but everyone knows the goals swing [needed].

“The players deserve a fantastic amount of credit for this season and every other season I have been here. There hasn’t been a season here where I haven’t taken pride in what the players have attempted to do – even the season it didn’t work out for us [relegation in 2015].

PREVIEW | "It's something I couldn't have ever imagined…" WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/GecrJXLTPQ pic.twitter.com/WaKBvCH7Fs — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 4, 2018

Team news:

Arsenal are without Mohamed Elneny (ankle), Laurent Koscileny (Achilles) as well as Santi Cazorla (calf).

For Burnley, Chris Wood (foot) is a doubt alongside Steven Defour (knee) and Liam Brady (knee) but Scott Arfield (calf) won’t play.