Preview: Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will need all three points away to Manchester City on Sunday if they are to have any hope of retaining their Premier League status.

Premier League

Date: 6 May 2018

Round 36

Kick-off: 14H30 local time

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: M. Dean

Assistants: S. Bennett, S. Long

Fourth official: P. Tierney

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester City 59 16 25 18

Huddersfield Town 59 18 25 16

Previous encounter:

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City 26/11/17 Premier League

Huddersfield Town goalscorer: N. Otamendi (OG 45′)

Manchester City goalscorers: S. Aguero (PG 47′), R. Sterling (84′)

Players to watch:

Raheem Sterling has a goal or an assist in each of his last six matches, and a total of 18 strikes and 15 set-ups from 31 league games.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has scored in four of his last five starts, with three assists over the same period. His tally for goals and assists for the season reads: 12 and four.

Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl could be the difference between a heavy defeat and unlikely victory. He has thrived in a difficult season, but will need the likes of Steve Mounie, who has been involved in five of Huddersfield’s last eight goals to be at his best. He has seven goals from his 26 league games played this campaign.

Team form and manager quotes:

City got over the disappointment of losing out to Liverpool in the Champions League to claim their Premier League title with fives games to spare. Pep Guardiola’s side have since beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-1, Swansea City 5-0 and West Ham United 4-1.

They go into the game knowing a win would set a Premier League record for the most points and wins amassed in a single season.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, come into this game in 16th place on the Premier League standings with 35 points, just three clear of the relegation places, with three games to play. David Wagner’s side have a tricky run in, with games against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow. After a run of five games without a win, Town beat Watford 1-0 but then lost 2-0 to Everton last Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola said: “What we have to think about is winning another game when that happens we will break huge records.

“But the target is to play good. We are here 10 months fighting every week to do this.

“We ask our fans to come, enjoy the 90 minutes and for a lot of us it will be the first time we have done this.

“There are 20 players and a lot of staff who have never won the Premier League – so we are going to enjoy it.”

Wagner added: “We have everything in our hands, we are fighting and have a big, proper chance to finish our miracle.

“We are in a position which nobody expected with three games to go.

“We have everything in our hands, we are fighting, we have a real big, proper chance to reach an unbelievable target, to finish the miracle we are still working on.

“First chance, Man City, difficulty one, no doubt about it but afterwards Chelsea and Arsenal; great opponents, big names, exciting opponents.”

#HTTV+: Watch David Wagner's full press conference ahead of #htafc's @premierleague match against @ManCity as he discusses the latest team news, moving on quickly from defeats & the excitement in the dressing room. 📹 https://t.co/A2z808E9ye#HTTV is sponsored by @iandgltd (AT) pic.twitter.com/QSOXOaqTcM — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 4, 2018

Team news:

Vincent Kompany (muscle) and John Stones (Abductor) are in contention for City, along with Kyle Walker (groin) as Sergio Aguero continues his recovery from knee surgery.

For Huddersfield, Tom Ince (hamstring) is a doubt.