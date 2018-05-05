Mourinho blasts Man Utd fringe players

Jose Mourinho lashed out at Manchester United’s fringe players after their lacklustre defeat at Brighton.

While Brighton’s 1-0 win on Friday night secured their Premier League status, the result raised more questions over United’s direction under Mourinho.

However, Mourinho held nothing back in the criticism of his players afterwards after making six changes to his line-up.

⬆️@OfficialBHAFC are staying up ⬆️ 👏 But another #MUFC performance that raises lots of questions. 🤬😔https://t.co/93QnYlOHAw — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) May 4, 2018

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian all earned recalls, but the United boss blasted their contributions.

“The players that replaced others they didn’t perform at a good level and when individuals don’t perform at a good level, it is difficult for the team to perform at a good level,” he told Sky Sports.

“So maybe now you understand why some players play more than others, and you don’t ask all the time why A, B and C, they don’t play more.”

I want to see Rashford get more chances centrally – but moments like that are what infuriate Mourinho.

Lukaku isn’t everyone’s cup of tea – but more often than not he makes the right decision — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) May 4, 2018

Mourinho has been regularly quizzed this season about why Martial and Rashford were not starting more games.

But with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez ruled out through injury, Mourinho said it was clear why Martial and Rashford have not been playing more.

Mourinho added: “I thought for some of them the possibility to start a game, the possibility to give reason to the ones during the season who critical of my choices – Why always Lukaku? Why always Lukaku? Why always Lukaku? You have the answer.”