Hughton delighted at securing survival

Chris Hughton admitted his relief after Brighton secured their Premier League status with a shock win over Manchester United.

With two games still to play, the Seagulls have guaranteed they will be playing Premier League football next season after Friday’s 1-0 win over Man United.

Hughton’s men were newly-promoted last summer, but they have coped well in their first ever Premier League campaign, with victory over United taking them to the 40-point mark.

Relief, joy, ecstasy 🙌🏽 Well done on securing safety in your debut #PL season, @OfficialBHAFC! pic.twitter.com/MUDW1WSzrU — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2018

Boss Hughton said: “Normally when you win these games, it’s because your goalkeeper has had to make saves and they’ve missed chances. But I don’t think they had a clear-cut chance and we were good value for the win.

“It’s a relief because even going into the game I felt, for our season’s work so far, that we deserved to stay in this league. So it’s a relief that we’ve done it and I’m really proud of the group of players.

“This is a group of players with great belief and discipline. We learned after the first few games that the performances were good enough that we weren’t always going to get beat, and that gave us confidence.

“In the big games, we’ve shown we can compete. If we get a little bit of fortune, a little bit of luck goes our way, but I thought to a man we were superb tonight.”