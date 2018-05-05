Toure to leave Man City this summer

Yaya Toure will bring the curtain down on his Manchester City contract at the end of the season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Wednesday’s Etihad clash against Brighton will be Toure’s final home game for the club, with his contract due to expire this summer.

The 34-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for City since signing from Barcelona in 2010 – winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup during his time at the club.

Toure signed a new 12-month deal last summer, but there will be no contract extension this time around after he has made just nine league appearances this season.

“Yaya came here at the start of the journey. Where we are now is because of what he has done,” said Guardiola.

“We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key player.

“The Brighton game we will give him what he deserves, one of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive.

“All the game will we be focused on winning for Yaya, we are going to try to do it for him.”