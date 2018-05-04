Mourinho backs assistant for Arsenal job

Jose Mourinho has backed Manchester United assistant Rui Faria as a surprise candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

There have been reports that Faria is among the possibilities being considered by the Gunners to fill the void left by Wenger at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old has been Mourinho’s number two at six clubs, and the Manchester United boss says he would be delighted if his friend was offered the job after they have won 25 trophies together.

“I say it because, more than because he is my assistant, he is my friend,” said Mourinho.

Who will link @jesus_perez to the Arsenal job? Three assistant already named as potential candidates for the Arsenal job: ✔️ Mikel Arteta (Guardiola’s assistant)

✔️ Rui Faria (Mourinho’s assistant)

✔️ Zeljko Buvac (Klopp’s assistant)#mcfc #mufc #lfc #afc #thfc pic.twitter.com/tWzr6eSh1z — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) May 1, 2018

“If my friend one day has the possibility of a big job, I would help him to pack and carry the bags and to wish him luck.

“I met him when he was a kid at university and we worked together for 18 years. He is a big friend more than an assistant.

“If one day the moment arrives I would be very happy.”

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Zeljko Buvac – currently spending time away from Liverpool due to personal reasons – has also been mooted as a contender.