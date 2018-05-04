Hodgson remains committed to Palace

Roy Hodgson has no intention of walking out on Crystal Palace at the end of the season, but stressed the need to prepare better for the 2018/19 campaign.

Hodgson succeeded Frank de Boer at the helm in September with the Eagles bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening four games and failing to score a single goal.

The 70-year-old’s reign started with three straight defeats, but he turned around the south London club’s fortunes and they are currently 11th in the table with two fixtures left to play.

Palace aren’t mathematically safe yet as they sit six points above 18th-placed Southampton, who have a game in hand, but relegation looks very unlikely with outings to come against Stoke and West Brom.

Tony Pulis stepped down as manager in 2014 after guiding the team to safety, and Sam Allardyce did the same last term. Hodgson, though, is planning to stick around at Selhurst Park.

Asked if he had entertained thoughts of leaving, the former England boss said: “I don’t have any plans in that respect. I don’t know why the previous two managers left.

“I’m hoping when I get to speak to Steve Parish and the other directors, we’re going to put a plan in place to make certain we don’t find ourselves once again fighting relegation. It’s 100 per cent certain you can’t do it year after year and continually survive.

“Next season’s going to be a very important one. We need to get our preparation right – it obviously wasn’t right this season, because of a change in manager so early in the season.

“And we need to get our recruitment right because we’re going to be losing some very important players at the end of this year.”