Mourinho: Blind and Darmian in my plans

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian remain in his plans amid reports that the club will entertain offers for the duo.

Both players have struggled for game time this season, with Blind making 17 appearances in all competitions and Darmian managing just 14.

Happy to be back in training! Lets finish the season strong! 👊🏻 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/doTUGiuKQc — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) April 6, 2018

United are believed to be willing to listen to proposals for the Dutchman and Italian during the off-season, but Mourinho wants to keep them at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach admits, however, that he may not have the final say and would rather allow the versatile pair to leave if they are unhappy.

“When a player wants to go, if that’s the case, when the right offers arrive in the club we study that because we always try to have the players happy,” Mourinho said at a press conference.

“If happiness means for them to leave let’s see what happens. But they are in my plans, I don’t want to sell, I want to keep.”