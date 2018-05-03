Carroll apologises to Moyes

Andy Carroll is expected to remain in contention for West Ham for the remainder of the season after apologising to David Moyes.

Sky Sports News are reporting that the former Newcastle and Liverpool striker trained on Wednesday, having made up with his manager after being sent home from training on Monday.

Carroll had reportedly initially refused to apologise for his actions during the 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, where he left the bench to head down the tunnel as Moyes made all of his substitutions.

West Ham is in a fight against relegation and needs all of their resources if they are to avoid the drop this season. Up next for the club is a trip to Leicester on Saturday.

After the loss to City, Moyes: “In this situation, what you need is everybody to be a team member.”

Carroll has struggled with injury this season and has made just 16 appearances, scoring three goals.