Lampard almost ready to step into management

Frank Lampard has said he is almost ready to step into the world of football management.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder is working at Stamford Bridge as he completes his coaching qualifications and has already been linked with the vacant managerial position at Championship side Ipswich Town.

Lampard said he expects more of his former England colleagues to move into coaching, with Steven Gerrard among the favourites to get the job at Glasgow Rangers

“I’m doing my coaching badges at the moment. I’ve spent a lot of time at Chelsea this year, gaining hours of experience,” Lampard said.

“I’ve already managed to get my A Licence. So yes, with the right opportunity and right timing for me, I’d really take a very close look at it, because you do want to give back, show you can help try to develop players, and help them tactically and whether you can be a good man-manager.

“And I certainly think Steven (Gerrard) will make a success of it. I’ve known Steven a long time, he’s a serious thinker about the game. I work with him now, and his analysis and extent of knowledge about the game is huge.

“He’ll be a great acquisition for anyone to take on. And good for him, it’s what he wants to do and I think he’ll be very good at it.

“The FA are working much more closely now with ex-players to try to get them into their coaching badges.

“I think we had some barren years when the help wasn’t there, and players went away from the game. But now I think they’re trying to help players go straight into getting their coaching badges.”

Lampard, who retired in 2016, won 106 England caps during his 15 year international career 1999 and 2014.

The 39-year-old backed his old friend, but added that making the transition from player to coach is not always easy, no matter who you are.

“If a Steven Gerrard is linked with a job immediately people say he needs experience, but he has to gain that experience somewhere,” said Lampard.

“I’ve learned so much day-to-day on the training pitch with Chelsea this year. It’s a great way to cut your teeth, and Steven doing it there at Liverpool’s academy has been smart.”